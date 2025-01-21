Citroen India extends standard warranty period on its ICE car models

Citroën India has extended its standard vehicle warranty for internal combustion engine (ICE) models, now covering up to three years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first. This marks a significant improvement from the previous two-year or 40,000 km warranty.

However, the revised warranty terms do not apply to the eC3 electric vehicles. The French automaker continues to provide various extended warranty packages for customers seeking additional coverage.

Speaking about the announcement, Shishir Mishra, brand director, Citroën India, recently said, “Citroën’s mission has always been to provide Indian customers with vehicles that combine innovative design, comfort, and reliability. By introducing a 3-year/ 100,000-kilometre warranty as standard, we’re not just reaffirming our confidence in our product quality but also enhancing the ownership experience for our valued customers in India.”

The updated warranty for ICE vehicles includes comprehensive coverage – protecting against manufacturing and material defects. It also features a transferable warranty, ensures the use of genuine parts and services, and eliminates out-of-pocket expenses for covered repairs. Citroen India currently offers four ICE models and one electric vehicle. The range includes the eC3, C5 Aircross, Aircross, C3, and the newly launched Basalt.