MG Windsor EV sees Rs 50,000 price increase, new range Rs 14-16 lakh

MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Windsor EV, which was launched in September last year. Previously priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh, the Windsor EV now sees an upward price revision of Rs 50,000, marking the end of the introductory pricing period. The new range is likely to be at least Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh, respectively.

Subscription-based battery pricing to continue

MG Motor continues to offer subscription-based pricing for the battery under its "Battery as a Service" (BaaS) programme.

The BaaS model, which allowed customers to subscribe to the battery separately at Rs 3.5 per kilometre, has also seen a price hike to Rs 3.9 per kilometre. The exact rate will depend on the financing options and subscription plans selected.

The ex-showroom prices for the BaaS variants remain unchanged, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the Excite variant, and Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh for the Exclusive and Essence variants, respectively.

MG Windsor EV: Battery and driving modes

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels. This setup generates 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

The vehicle offers four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG claims a range of up to 331 kilometres on a full charge, with DC fast charging enabling the battery to reach 80 per cent in approximately 40 minutes.