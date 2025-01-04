BMW 1 Series to return with a facelift, as the brand's entry point model

The BMW 1 Series is expected to be launched in India this year. The German carmaker has registered two design patents in India – the 1 Series and Skytop roadster. The 1 Series is expected to be launched along with the 2 Series Gran Coupe and will be positioned below the 2 Series, as the brand’s entry-level model.

BMW 1 Series revamp

While the updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to launch in India this year, this is the first time the 1 Series hatchback and Skytop roadster appear ready to enter the Indian market. The BMW Concept Skytop, first unveiled in May last year, is likely to go into production in 2025.

The fourth-generation BMW 1 Series made its India debut in June last year. It is essentially an updated version of the third-gen 1 Series, underpinned by the same platform. The major design changes on the 1 Series include a revamped front end with a new kidney grille flanked by sleeker headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). In terms of overall appearance, the new 1 Series looks more tort and angular than the outgoing model. There are minor changes along the sides and the rear features new tail-lights and a new rear bumper.

BMW 1 Series interior

Inside the cabin, the 1 Series features BMW’s latest 20-inch Curved Display, which is controlled by the brand’s OS 9 software, and incorporates both, the 10.7-inch digital instrument display and the 10.3-inch infotainment system. Similar to other recently updated BMW models, the circular iDrive controller and the number of physical buttons have been removed and even controls for the AC being incorporated in the infotainment.

BMW 1 Series powertrain

In international markets, BMW offers a range of petrol and diesel engine options coupled with the 48V mild-hybrid units, but we expect it to be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. It’s the second time the BMW 1 Series will come to India. The German brand brought the second-gen 1 Series in the Indian market, but discontinued it in 2017.

BMW Concept Skytop

BMW will make just 50 units of the Skytop concept and it is expected to be available for Indian buyers as well. BMW has not shared the pictures of the production model yet but we expect the convertible to stick to the concept’s Z8-inspired design and the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 powertrain. The Skytop roadster is based on the existing 8 Series and retains BMW’s iconic kidney grille, with two separate illuminated elements and horizontal slats.