Continental Tires launch ContiSeal tyres with anti-puncture technology

Continental Tires has introduced its new Premium Contact 6 (PC6) ContiSeal and Gen 3 truck radial tyres in India. The PC6 features new macroblock technology offering superior grip and cornering performance, designed for SUVs and premium cars. The rubber silica compound provides better grip on wet and dry surfaces while its new asymmetric pattern design offers better stiffness. The PC 6 is available in rim sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, available at Continental Tires outlets across India.

The new ContiSeal technology also gives the tyres anti-puncture properties, reducing dependence on roadside assistance. Essentially, the tyre has a self-sealing feature that automatically seals 85 per cent of tread punctures caused by objects up to 5 mm in diameter, such as nails or screws. A specially engineered viscous sealant layer inside the tyre instantly encapsulates the puncture, preventing air loss and maintaining tyre integrity. Even if the penetrating object dislodges while driving, the tyre remains sealed, allowing drivers to continue without losing pressure.

Tailored solutions for India

Samir Gupta, head of central region – BA Tires APAC and managing director of Continental Tires India, said, “The launch of the Premium Contact 6 and ContiSeal is another step in our commitment to bringing advanced, tailored solutions for Indian roads as part of our ‘In the Market, For the Market’ strategy. The products exemplify our dedication to safety, comfort, and performance, addressing the diverse challenges faced by Indian consumers.”

Redefining performance standards

Building on the existing portfolio, Continental has introduced two additional sizes: 295/90 R20 (20-inch) and 235/75 R17.5 (17-inch) along with performance enhancements under its construction portfolio. The 295/90 R20 is available in five advanced tread patterns.

The 235/75 R17.5 is designed for light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks, this size offers optimal mileage and durability, meeting the expectations of customers who prioritise lasting performance.