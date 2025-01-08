2025 Land Rover Defender launched in India; features V8 engine, two trims

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the updated 2025 model year Defender bringing back the mighty V8 engine to the range. Ex-showroom prices of the new Defender begin at Rs 1.39 crore and like the outgoing model, even the new Defender is available in three bodystyles: 90, 110 and 130.

The Land Rover Defender V8 will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU) and for the first time it will be sold in two trim levels: HSE and X trim. Previously, the V8 powered Defender was offered only in a single top-spec trim. The Defender 130 gets both 7 and 8-seater layouts in 2+2+3 with middle-row captain chairs with ventilation function and winged headrests.

V8 power meets off-road tech

Under the hood, the Defender V8 gets the mighty 5.0-litre V8 engine belting out 419 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, a significant drop of 98 bhp over the outgoing model that produced 517 bhp. The 251 bhp, 3.0-litre diesel engine and the 296 bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine are also on offer. The new Defender V8 gets the Terrain Response system and electronic air suspension as standard and rides on 20-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres.

Luxury and tech for adventure

In terms of features, the Defender is equipped with 14-way powered, heated, and cooled front seats with memory function, an 11.4-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, configurable ambient lighting, 360-degree cameras, and a panoramic sunroof. The optional extras include a Meridian Sound System, front centre console refrigerator compartment, and soft close tailgate, along with several other packages with bundled features like the Cold Climate, Advanced Off-Road and Family Comfort Packs.