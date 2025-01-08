Hyundai India updates variant range for Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai India has rejigged the variant lineup of the Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios. The Korean automaker has introduced new variants, enhancing the features of these models.

The new Hyundai Venue 1.2 SX Executive variant features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, smart key with push button start/ stop and automatic climate control. In addition to these features, the Venue 1.2 S and S+ get a rear camera and a wireless charger.

The Venue S (O) trim is now updated with smart key, push-button start-stop while the knight edition trim sees the addition of a wireless charger as well. The Adventure and S (O)+ trim get all three new features: smart key, push-button start-stop and wireless charger. Ex-showroom prices for Venue 1.2 begin at Rs 9.28 lakh and go up to Rs 10.79 lakh.

The Hyundai Verna 1.5 Turbo petrol gets a new S (O) DCT variant offering an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch black alloy wheels, auto climate control, wireless charger, red front brake calipers and rear camera with guidance.

The 1.5 MPI petrol S IVT trim gets an electric sunroof, drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), and paddle shifters. The 1.5 MPI petrol S MT trim now comes with an electric sunroof. The 1.5 MPI petrol S MT is priced at Rs 12.37 lakh, the 1.5 MPI petrol S IVT variant is priced at Rs 13.62 lakh while the 1.5 Turbo petrol S (O) DCT trim is priced at Rs 15.27 lakh.