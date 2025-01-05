Creta Electric SUV: A new chapter in Hyundai's EV design and performance

Hyundai India unveiled the Creta Electric on January 2, ahead of its official debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 on January 17. The Korean automaker has now revealed more details about the Creta Electric, including exclusive body colour options that differentiate it from the standard SUV.

The new Hyundai Creta electric will be offered in 10 body colour options: Eight monotone and two dual-tone, including two dual-tone finish. The new colours are Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red Pearl, Starry Night, Ocean Blue Metallic, Ocean Blue Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White + Black Roof, Ocean Blue Metallic + Black Roof. The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

The overall silhouette and dimensions of the Hyundai Creta EV are identical to the ICE-powered Creta. That said, the car gets new plastic elements while the body panels remain unchanged. The Hyundai Creta EV features new front and rear bumpers, a new blanked off look for the front grille finished in piano black with pixel detailing that extends to the air-dam area as well, and a new set of aero-optimised alloy wheels. The updated front-end design makes it look more in line with the sportier looking Creta N-Line than the regular model. Moreover, the charging port is placed on the nose of the SUV.

The Hyundai Creta electric will be offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery. The 42 kWh unit will deliver an ARAI certified range of 390 km while the bigger 51.4 kWh unit or the long-range will do 473 km on a single full charge. The long-range Creta Electric will do the 0–100 kmph sprint in a claimed 7.9 seconds. It will feature three drive models as well: Eco, Normal and Sport.

According to Hyundai, the new Creta Electric takes 58 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent using DC fast charging. An 11 kW AC wallbox charger will take a claimed four hours to charge from 10 to 100 per cent.