Hyundai Creta EV: More specs unveiled ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo launch

Hyundai is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Creta Electric on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Korean automaker has been gradually revealing details ahead of its launch, giving us an idea of what the new Creta Electric will look like on the inside and its feature offerings. While the overall cabin design mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, Hyundai has introduced updates to align with the distinct character of an electric vehicle.

The new Hyundai Creta Electric shared the dashboard with the Creta SUV but the central console has been redesigned, featuring new cupholders and a rotary knob for drive modes, auto-hold brake button and an electronic parking brake knob. The steering wheel is new as well, looking quite like the one we have seen on the Ioniq 5 and in similar fashion, the shift-by-wire gear selector has been mounted on the right side of the steering column. The Hyundai Creta Electric also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) tech with a power socket placed below the rear seat for charging gadgets like laptops and cameras among others.

Feature-rich cabin and tech

As far as tech and features are concerned, it will offer a twin-screen setup featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. It will also offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two-zone climate control, wireless charging, premium eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera view, rain sensing wiper, front and rear parking sensors and Level 2 ADAS features among others.

The fully-loaded Excellence trim of the Creta EV will also offer payment for charging, a digital key that allows the owner to use the smartphone to access the car, single-pedal driving, voice commands for the infotainment system and Hyundai’s Bluelink in-car connectivity tech.

Sleek design and variants

We already know that the new Creta Electric will be offered in 10 body colour options and four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. The body colour options will include eight monotone and two dual-tone, along with two dual-tone finish. The overall silhouette and dimensions of the Hyundai Creta EV are identical to the ICE-powered Creta. That said, the car gets new plastic elements while the body panels remain unchanged.

It also features new front and rear bumpers, a new blanked-off look for the front grille finished in piano black with pixel detailing that extends to the air-dam area as well, and a new set of aero-optimised alloy wheels. The updated front-end design makes it look more in line with the sportier-looking Creta N-Line than the regular model. Moreover, the charging port is placed on the nose of the SUV.

Battery options and performance

The Hyundai Creta electric will have two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery. The 42 kWh unit will deliver an ARAI-certified range of 390 km while the bigger 51.4 kWh unit or the long-range will do 473 km on a single full charge. The long-range Creta Electric will do the 0–100 kmph sprint in a claimed 7.9 seconds. It will also feature three drive models: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Hyundai says the new Creta Electric takes 58 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent using DC fast charging. An 11 kW AC wallbox charger will take a claimed four hours to charge from 10 to 100 per cent.