Mahindra XEV 9e top-end Pack Three trim launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

Mahindra has announced the price of the top-end Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XEV 9e is available in three variants: Pack One, Pack Two, and Pack Three.

While the introductory prices of the entry-level Pack One trim were announced in November 2024, the company has yet to disclose the prices for the mid-spec Pack Two trim.

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh. Note that the prices do not include the cost of the charger, which will need to be installed separately at an additional cost.

Bookings for the Pack Three trim will begin on February 14, with deliveries set to start in March.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

The cabin features a three-screen setup, with each screen measuring 12.3 inches. The flat-bottom steering wheel is adorned with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo, giving the vehicle a unique identity.

Additional features include a tyre pressure monitor, brake-by-wire system, and an electric parking brake. Storage options are spacious, with a 665-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk. Other amenities include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and seat belt, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and Type-C charging ports.

The Mahindra XEV 9e will be available in eight colour options: Tango Red, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, Gold Dawn, Ruby Velvet, Deep Forest, and Desert Myst.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Battery options

The XEV 9e comes with two battery options: a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh, both powering rear-axle motors. The 59 kWh unit powers a 228 bhp motor, while the larger 79 kWh battery powers a 282 bhp motor. Both variants deliver a torque output of 380 Nm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in 6.8 seconds with the larger battery pack.

The MIDC range on a single charge is 656 km for variants with the 79 kWh battery and 542 km for those with the 59 kWh unit. Charging is supported by either 7.2 kW or 11 kW AC units, available as accessories. Using a 175 kW DC fast charger, 20 to 80 per cent charging can be completed in 20 minutes.