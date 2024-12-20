Skoda Octavia RS: 261 BHP powerhouse to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 will set the stage for quite a few exciting new launches. With over 34 automakers participating, it is expected to be an action-packed event with several global models making it to the Indian market. One of the highly anticipated models making its India debut at the auto show is the new Skoda Octavia RS, alongside the new Skoda Kodiaq SUV. Already a popular model among car enthusiasts in other geographies, the Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) model in limited numbers.

The previous-generation Skoda Octavia RS models, including the RS 230 and RS 245, were also sold in India in limited numbers. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and after years the performance-oriented RS variant will make its comeback in the Indian market.

More power, better performance

The performance car will come with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine belting out 261 BHP and 370 Nm of peak torque mated to a seven-speed dual-shift gearbox (DSG). The global-spec Octavia RS does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.4 seconds, and performance figures are likely to remain unchanged.

Skoda Octavia pricing details

The new fourth-generation Skoda Octavia sedan is expected to hit the road in Q1FY26 and will be offered as a locally assembled model. While the standard Skoda Octavia is likely to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in its CBU form, the performance-oriented Octavia RS will be on the pricier side with ex-showroom price likely to cross the Rs 50 lakh mark.