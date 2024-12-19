Skoda's all-new SUV Kodiaq set for grand debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Anticipation is mounting for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, set to spotlight the latest breakthroughs in automotive technology and innovation. Among the highlights, Skoda is set to unveil the all-new Kodiaq, its flagship SUV, at the highly anticipated event.

The new Skoda Kodiaq will officially break cover at the Expo, with its market launch expected in the first quarter of FY 2025–26 (April–June). This second-generation model boasts significant updates and will compete against established rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, and MG Gloster. Notably, Skoda has already begun testing the Kodiaq on Indian roads, raising expectations ahead of its debut.

Updated design and premium features

The updated Skoda Kodiaq features slightly larger dimensions and adopts the brand’s latest 'modern solid' design philosophy. At the front, it sports a redesigned butterfly grille flanked by sleeker LED headlights with DRLs, along with a sharper front bumper and bonnet. The SUV’s urban appeal is further enhanced by a clean shoulder line and rounded wheel arches, while the rear end features minimal contours and a sleek connected taillight setup.

Inside, the cabin has been significantly upgraded with a host of premium features. These include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a virtual cockpit-style digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging pads for both front and rear passengers, and a premium audio system. The Kodiaq will continue to offer a three-row, seven-seat configuration.

Powering the new Kodiaq is the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and a 4x4 drivetrain for enhanced capability.

Skoda will showcase the Kodiaq alongside the all-new Skoda Kylaq and its current model lineup at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market.