Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Mercedes-Benz EQG will also return to the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, flanked by the Maybach EQS 680 Night Series, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, and more, offering a glimpse into the future of mobility

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA
Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA (Photo from company)
Shubham Parashar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA is set to make its India debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, sharing the spotlight with the EQG, the electric version of the iconic G-Wagon SUV. The concept CLA, which made its world premiere in September 2023, will have its production version offering both combustion engine and electric powertrain options. Meanwhile, the G-Wagon electric SUV was previously showcased at the first edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo.
 
Speaking about the luxury range, Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz India, said the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo will showcase the automaker’s desirable products, highlighting Mercedes-Benz’s aggressive BEV ambition and technology leadership. “Bharat Mobility 2025 will be the right platform to demonstrate Mercedes-Benz’s desirability and technology leadership, setting new standards in design, innovation, and sustainability,” Iyer said.
   
Concept CLA with 750 km range
 
The Concept CLA is built on the new Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. The design looks futuristic and on the inside, Mercedes-Benz has used sustainable materials extensively. The EV version is expected to come with battery-pack options of up to 85 kWh. The rear axle will feature the primary drive motor, delivering a claimed range of over 750 km for a full charge. The combustion engine CLA, on the other hand, will feature a new generation of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines in multiple states of tune. Mercedes has confirmed three power output levels: 134 bhp, 161 bhp and 188 bhp.
   
Electric G-Wagon with 473 km range
 
The Mercedes-Benz G 580 or the electric G-Wagon was unveiled in India earlier this year and it is expected to be launched in 2025. While the boxy silhouette and design elements are in line with the G-Class, the engine is replaced with an electric powertrain and gets a 116 kWh battery pack. For its electric G-Wagon, Mercedes-Benz claims a range of up to 473 km on a single charge.

Maybach EQS 680 in an all-black look
 
The upcoming auto expo will also see the launch of the first Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Night Series. In terms of design, expect an all-black treatment, in addition to a new rear roof spoiler, black running board, and Maybach emblem in dark chrome. Other cars that will be on display at the Mercedes-Benz India pavilion will include the LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and the AMG S 63 E Performance.
First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

