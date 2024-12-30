Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II launched in India with Rs 8.95 cr price tag

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 8.95 crore for the base Standard trim, Rs 10.19 crore for the Extended mid-trim and Rs 10.52 crore for the top-end Black Badge trim. Following its international debut in September 2024, the new Ghost Series II is now open for bookings in India, with deliveries set to commence in early 2025. The new Rolls-Royce Ghost is an evolution over its predecessor in terms of design, tech and features.

Speaking of the design, the new Ghost looks bolder than its predecessor, taking inspiration from the Cullinan Series II SUV. The lower air dam is slightly smaller, and the headlights are surrounded by prominent daytime running lights (DRLs). The rear design looks largely the same, save for the new LED tail lights motifs. The car continues to ride on 22-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, it gets a range of new material options, including Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. Rolls-Royce says that the average Ghost buyer spends about 10 per cent of the car’s retail price on customisation. Moreover, the full Duality Twill interior takes 20 hours to complete and consists of 2.2 million stitches and about 17.7 km of thread.

The cabin also features a new glass panel running the width of the dashboard. Updates to the digital instrument cluster’s software will allow buyers to match the background theme with the exterior paint. Rolls-Royce also claims that the in-car connectivity system has been upgraded, allowing passengers at the rear to connect two streaming devices to their corresponding screens. The rear infotainment system can also be paired with wireless headphones as well. The amplifier for the audio system is a 1,400W unit, up from the 1,300W system available on its predecessor.

Mechanically, the Ghost facelift remains identical to the outgoing model. It is powered by the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In the Standard and Extended version, this engine puts out 555 bhp and 850 Nm, while in the Black Badge it belts 584 bhp and 900 Nm. The automaker says it has raised the breakpoint on the Black Badge, decreased pedal travel, and added a ‘low’ drive mode with 50 per cent quicker gear changes when the throttle is 90 per cent open.