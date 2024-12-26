New-gen Skoda Superb set for India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The new Skoda Superb is set to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month. It will be showcased alongside the new-gen Kodiaq SUV and the Octavia RS performance sedan.

Currently in its fourth generation, the Skoda Superb made its global debut in 2023 and will be offered in India as a completely built unit (CBU), similar to its predecessor. The previous generation Skoda Superb, which was locally assembled in India, was reintroduced in 2024 as an imported model. Consequently, the new Skoda Superb is expected to be priced higher than its rivals, such as the newly launched Toyota Camry Hybrid. Industry estimates suggest that the ex-showroom prices of the new Skoda Superb could exceed Rs 50 lakh.

Design

In terms of design, the new Skoda Superb boasts a sharper and more contemporary look. It follows Skoda’s new ‘modern solid’ design theme, sharing family design cues with the Kodiaq. The angular lines on the front and along the profile enhance its visual appeal.

The front bumper is more sculpted, with a wider butterfly grille flanked by sleeker LED headlights that incorporate prominent daytime running lights (DRLs). The profile is minimalist and elegant, complemented by silver 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear is equally striking, featuring sleeker LED taillights and a lip spoiler-like bump on the boot gate.

Interior

On the inside, the Skoda Superb exudes luxury, staying true to the brand’s reputation for premium quality. The cabin features soft-touch upholstery and materials that rival entry-level luxury cars.

The new dashboard incorporates smart dial control, inspired by the Skoda Kodiaq SUV, and the overall layout takes cues from Audi’s virtual cockpit design. The 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by physical buttons for quick access to key functions like climate control and audio settings.

Additional features include:

• Power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and memory functions for the driver

• Three-zone climate control

• Auto-dimming IRVM and ORVM

• 360-degree camera view

• Premium audio system

• Ambient lighting

• Electric parking brake

Engine

The new Skoda Superb is expected to feature the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Skoda is also evaluating the possibility of introducing a 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Indian market.