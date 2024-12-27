Honda unveils upgraded Unicorn at Rs 1.19 lakh, with new digital features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated Unicorn motorcycle at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), a slight hike of Rs 8,000 over the previous model. This motorcycle now meets the latest OBD2B emission regulations, following in the footsteps of the updated Honda SP160 and Honda Activa 125. As one of the oldest and most loved nameplates in Honda’s lineup, the Unicorn receives a host of exciting upgrades, adding more value to its legendary status.

The refreshed Unicorn sports a facelift with an all-LED headlamp while retaining the familiar cluster and visor design. It also gets a new all-digital LCD panel which has been updated with new information like the gear position indicator, service due indicator, and a ‘Eco’ drive indicator. One of the major updates is the new 15-watt USB-C charging port which is a first for the model.

The 162.71 cc fuel-injected engine powering the Honda Unicorn puts out slightly better power output at 13.1 bhp and 14.58 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is offered in three colour options – Pearl igneous black, Matte axis grey metallic and Radiant red metallic.