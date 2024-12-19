From Hyundai to BMW, here's how costly cars will get from January 2025

Car prices are set to rise by 2-4 per cent starting in 2025, as part of the cyclical price revision that occurs at the beginning of each new calendar year in the Indian auto industry. Rise in material cost, rising operational cost, freight charges, increase in wages and forex volatility are some of the major reasons cited by carmakers leading to the increase in prices.

Most carmakers usually announce price hikes by the end of the existing calendar year across their model range which is implemented in the new calendar year.

These major carmakers have already announced price hikes:

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is set to increase prices by up to 4 per cent across its model range in January 2025. The price hike will vary depending on the model and variants. That said, the price hike is likely to impact right from entry-level models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, to the flagship model like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which is retailed through Maruti’s premium Nexa retail channel.

Hyundai

Hyundai India also revealed plans to increase prices by up to Rs 25,000 across its model range. The price hike will include both ICE and EV models, while the Korean brand also plans to launch the Creta EV next month.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors will raise prices by up to 3 per cent starting in 2025. Like Hyundai, Tata Motors will be increasing the prices of both ICE and EV models.

Mahindra

Mahindra Auto will also increase prices by up to 3 per cent across its model range from January 2025. The price hike will impact both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, along with EVs like the Mahindra XUV400.

Kia

Kia India has also announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its model range. The price hike will impact models including the Sonet, Seltos, Karens, the newly launched Carnival and the EV6. Kia India will announce prices of its upcoming Syros subcompact SUV in January as well.

MG Motor

MG Motor India has announced a price hike of 3 per cent across its model range in India, including ICE models and EVs. MG Motor’s lineup include an equal balance between ICE and EV models in India.

Nissan

The Nissan Magnite has been the only model sold by the Japanese carmaker in India for a long time. The subcompact SUV received a facelift this year, albeit no changes in its prices were seen. Nissan India has confirmed increasing the prices of the Magnite by 2 per cent, while prices of the recently introduced Nissan X-Trail is likely to remain unchanged.

Citroen

Citroen India has announced a price hike of its models by 2 per cent in a bid to offset rising input costs. Prices across its range including the Citoren C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, C5 Aircross and the Basalt are likely to go up.

Jeep

Jeep India is set to increase prices by 2 per cent across its model range, which includes the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India will implement a 3 per cent price increase, which will apply to models rolling out in January. However, units manufactured in 2024 will be sold at 2024 prices.

BMW

BMW India has announced a price hike of 3 per cent across its model range including ICE and EV models. The same price hike will be implemented on both Completely Built Unit (CBU) models and locally assembled models.

Audi

Audi cars are set to become more expensive from January 2025. The German carmaker has announced a price hike of 3 per cent across its model range, including CBU and locally assembled models.

Honda

Unlike most carmakers, Honda Cars India typically raises prices at the beginning of the financial year. After revising prices in April 2024, the company is expected to implement another price hike in April 2025.