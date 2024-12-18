Maruti Suzuki sets record rolling out two million vehicles in a year

India’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki has set a record for manufacturing two million (20 lakh) vehicles in a calendar year for the first time. This makes Maruti Suzuki the only original equipment manufacturer in India to achieve this milestone in passenger vehicle production.

Maruti Suzuki also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to achieve such a significant volume. Models like the Baleno, Fronx, WagonR, Ertiga and Brezza were the top five manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024.

Two millionth vehicle rolled out

The Ertiga became the two millionth vehicle to roll off the production line at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility in Haryana. Of the two million vehicles produced, almost 60 per cent were manufactured in Haryana, while the remaining 40 per cent came from Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s total passenger vehicle exports and has been the country’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for the past three years.

The company exports 17 models to about 100 countries worldwide. Its top export models include the Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and Swift. Maruti Suzuki also holds the largest market share in terms of vehicle sales in India.

More From This Section

Takeuchi highlights ‘Make in India’ success

Speaking about production milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said, “The two million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative. This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation-building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive.”

Maruti Suzuki currently operates three manufacturing facilities, two in Haryana: Gurgaon and Manesar, and one in Gujarat, Hansalpur. Together, these facilities have a combined annual production capability of 2.35 million units.

Maruti Suzuki plans major expansion

In anticipation of growing demand for automobiles in India and worldwide, the automaker plans to expand its annual production capacity to four million units. It is establishing a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Construction work at the Kharkhoda site is progressing and the first plant with an annual capacity of 2.50 lakh units is expected to be operational in 2025.

Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will have a planned capacity of one million units per year. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is planning another greenfield facility with an annual capacity of one million units and is in the process of identifying a suitable location for the new facility.