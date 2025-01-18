Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Auto Expo / News / Mahindra BE 6 secures full 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

Mahindra BE 6 secures full 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

Mahindra BE 6 has received the highest points in the 'Adult Occupant Protection' test to date

Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6 has secured 31.97 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection
Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash-tested the new Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e, with both models achieving a full 5-star rating for 'Adult and Child Occupant Protection'. Notably, the XEV 9e, the larger of the two, also secured the same top rating. More significantly, the 'Adult Occupant Protection' scores for both SUVs are the highest ever awarded by BNCAP.
 
Bharat NCAP tested the top-spec Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6, equipped with a 79kWh battery pack. The report states that the same rating also applies to the smaller 59kWh variants.

Mahindra BE 6: Adult protection rating

The Mahindra BE 6 has secured 31.97 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection. It’s the second-highest score after the XEV 9e. 
 
The results state the protection provided to the driver’s and passenger’s head, neck, and chest regions was good. That said, the BE 6 scored comparatively fewer points than the XEV 9e in the driver’s knee protection area which was rated 'adequate’. 
 
In the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored an impressive 16 out of 16. 
 
The electric SUV was rated ‘Ok’ in the side impact pole test and passed the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test requirement.

Also Read

Interest for electric vehicles from Tier-II,- III cities surprising: M&M

Mahindra XEV 9e score full 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

Mahindra XEV 9e top-end Pack Three trim launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

Mahindra BE 6 top-end Pack Three variant launched at Rs 26.90 lakh

Mahindra looks to scale up biz globally, eyes more markets with new models

Mahindra BE 6: Child protection rating

In the 'Child Occupant Protection' category, the Mahindra BE 6 scored 45 out of 49 points. It also achieved a perfect 24/24 in the dynamic test and 12/12 in the CRS installation test, while scoring 9/13 in the vehicle assessment test.
 
The Mahindra BE 6 comes equipped with six airbags, a rear camera, parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, and a driver fatigue detection system. 
 
Additionally, it features a seatbelt reminder for all seats, a manual airbag cutoff switch, and ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats. Higher variants offer a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Future of mobility belongs to India, PM Narendra Modi tells auto majors

Skoda Kylaq shines with 5-star safety rating & top child protection scores

Lotus Emira makes a stunning debut in India with a Rs 3.22 crore price tag

MG M9 MPV debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo, launch set for March 2025

MG Cyberster debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo with 503 bhp and AWD setup

Topics :MahindraMahindra GroupCar safety Indiacar safety featurescar safety regulationsCar Safety

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story