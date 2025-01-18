Mahindra BE 6 secures full 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash-tested the new Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e, with both models achieving a full 5-star rating for 'Adult and Child Occupant Protection'. Notably, the XEV 9e, the larger of the two, also secured the same top rating. More significantly, the 'Adult Occupant Protection' scores for both SUVs are the highest ever awarded by BNCAP.

Bharat NCAP tested the top-spec Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6, equipped with a 79kWh battery pack. The report states that the same rating also applies to the smaller 59kWh variants.

Mahindra BE 6: Adult protection rating

The Mahindra BE 6 has secured 31.97 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection. It’s the second-highest score after the XEV 9e.

The results state the protection provided to the driver’s and passenger’s head, neck, and chest regions was good. That said, the BE 6 scored comparatively fewer points than the XEV 9e in the driver’s knee protection area which was rated 'adequate’.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored an impressive 16 out of 16.

The electric SUV was rated ‘Ok’ in the side impact pole test and passed the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test requirement.

Mahindra BE 6: Child protection rating

In the 'Child Occupant Protection' category, the Mahindra BE 6 scored 45 out of 49 points. It also achieved a perfect 24/24 in the dynamic test and 12/12 in the CRS installation test, while scoring 9/13 in the vehicle assessment test.

The Mahindra BE 6 comes equipped with six airbags, a rear camera, parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, and a driver fatigue detection system.

Additionally, it features a seatbelt reminder for all seats, a manual airbag cutoff switch, and ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats. Higher variants offer a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags.