Lotus launches its all-electric Emeya sedan, starting at Rs 2.34 crore

Lotus has introduced the all-new Emeya in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.34 crore for the base Standard variant. The Lotus Emeya is an all-electric sedan and marks the brand’s second launch in India, alongside the all-new Lotus Emira sports car.

Both models will be sold as completely built units (CBUs).

The Lotus Emeya will be available in three variants: Standard, S, and R.

While the company has announced the price for the entry-level Standard trim, it has yet to reveal the prices for the S and R trims.

Lotus Emeya: Features

The Lotus Emeya features a dual-motor setup across all variants, with one motor on each axle, making it an all-wheel-drive (AWD) model.

The electric GT measures 5,139 mm in length and 2,005 mm in width, with a height ranging from 1,459 mm to 1,467 mm. It sits on a 3,069 mm wheelbase, making it larger than its closest rival, the Porsche Taycan.

The Emeya boasts a drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd with the standard wheels, while 22-inch wheels are available as an option.

Lotus offers six colour options for the Emeya in India: Boreal grey, fireglow orange, solar yellow, akoya white, stellar black, and kaimu grey.

Lotus Emeya: Battery and speed

The motors are powered by a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 591 bhp and 710 Nm of peak torque in the Standard and S trims.

This setup allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kmph.

The top-end R variant boasts an impressive 893 bhp and 985 Nm of torque, achieving the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 256 kmph.

A 350 kW DC fast charger can recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, while a 22 kWh AC wall charger takes 5.5 hours for a full charge. Lotus claims a WLTP range of 610 km for the Standard variant, 540 km for the S, and 435 km for the R, with these figures applicable when equipped with the default 20-inch wheels.

Lotus Emeya: Design

Inside, the Emeya’s dashboard is inspired by the Eletre, but the use of different lighting and materials gives it a distinct feel. The cabin features a generous combination of Alcantara and leather, with knurled metal accents on all touchpoints. Buyers also have the option of vegan upholstery.

The seats offer five massage modes, while the cabin is equipped with a 55-inch head-up display (HUD) and a KEF audio system, which includes Uni-Q speakers, a Uni-Core subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

The Emeya also features an 8-inch driver’s display and a 15.1-inch central touchscreen that controls various functions, including the direction of the AC vents. The co-passenger gets a small screen above the glove box. The car boasts an electrochromic glass roof that can switch between opaque and transparent.

As an EV, the performance car offers a 31-litre frunk and a 509-litre boot. It also comes with a 360-degree camera and a Level 4-capable Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, making it autonomous-ready.