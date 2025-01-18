Tesla rival VinFast lines up premium SUVs VF 7 & VF 6 for Indian market

Tesla's global rival VinFast announced its first electric vehicles for the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Saturday. The Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed automaker unveiled two all-electric premium SUVs- VF 7 and VF 6- demonstrating its commitment to the market with high-quality, smart, and modern products.

The unveiling marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market, where the company, for the first time, will launch a right-hand-drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6. These two models are expected to meet the electrification needs of consumers and set a new benchmark in the green transportation industry in India.

Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia, said, "Our presence at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025 represents a significant milestone as we showcase our India-bound products here for the first time. We believe our premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are the game changers that will accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. We are thrilled to exhibit our broader portfolio of electric mobility solutions at the expo. Our presence here not only underlines our commitment to the Indian market, but also showcases our vision for sustainable mobility solutions and advanced technology."

Ashwin Ashok Patil, deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast India, shared, “Our India centric premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are expected to go for sales from early second half of CY 2025. VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with omni channel presence.”

VF 7 and VF 6 are designed to offer seamless, enjoyable, and safe electric mobility, and embody a harmonious blend of comfort and modernity.

VF 7 delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Embracing the “asymmetric aerospace" philosophy, VF 7 boasts a bold and robust exterior. Its driver-focused interior, complemented by intelligent technologies, creates a spacious and enjoyable experience.

VF 6 delivers exceptional performance and features, inspired by the “the duality in nature" philosophy, which seeks to balance opposing elements, resulting in a vehicle that is both fun and sophisticated, technological and human-centric.

At the expo, alongside the VF 7 and VF 6, VinFast also showcased its VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs; the Evo 200, Klara, Feliz, Vento, Theon electric scooters; the DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pickup truck concept.

Unveiling of India-centric models solidifies VinFast's commitment to the Indian market. Last year, the company broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, aiming to strengthen its global manufacturing capabilities, meet growing demand, and drive the adoption of sustainable mobility in India and beyond.