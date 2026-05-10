Forever wars

The Gulf War was, however, not the region’s first conflict. West Asia’s modern history of war goes back to 1948, when the creation of Israel, on May 14, triggered the first Arab-Israeli war. Subsequent wars in 1956 (Suez Crisis), 1967 (Six-Day War), and 1973 (Yom Kippur War; also called the October War or Ramadan War) altered borders, but left core disputes, particularly the Palestine question, unresolved.

External interventions did not help. During the Cold War, the United States (US) and the Soviet Union backed opposing sides, dragging the region into a geopolitical tug-of-war. The US went on to build its military and strategic presence across West Asia.