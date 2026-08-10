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Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Features / The wheel of valour

The wheel of valour

India's highest military award

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Updated On: Aug 10 2026 | 7:23 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
The Param Vir Chakra has been awarded to India's bravest soldiers for acts of extraordinary valour during wartime and military operations since Independence.

The Param Vir Chakra has been awarded to India's bravest soldiers for acts of extraordinary valour during wartime and military operations since Independence.

Since India’s independence from British rule in 1947, only 21 soldiers have received the Param Vir Chakra. Instituted in 1950, the honour has been conferred posthumously 14 times. All recipients fought in India’s wars or participated in UN peacekeeping missions abroad between 1948 and 1999. Twenty recipients served in the army and one served in the air force. 
The Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, is awarded for the most conspicuous bravery, exceptional courage, or supreme sacrifice in the presence of the enemy.
 
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Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

In this article : military historyIndian militaryDefence

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