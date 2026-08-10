Nuclear arms as national power

O n July 6, the United States (US) State Department issued a press statement that raised concern over a Chinese test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from a submarine, with the unarmed or dummy projectile landing in the southern Pacific Ocean. While China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) did not divulge details of the missile system, the test was reported by the international media as a “rare” event and invited criticism from southern Pacific nations, including Australia and New Zealand.

What, though, came as an amusing turn was the State Department’s statement, which claimed that “when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite.” Stating that “Beijing’s rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world,” it urged China to engage in “meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularised notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members.”