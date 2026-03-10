The reactor behind a strategic revival

On the violation of the agreement with Canada, or any others, the circular quoted Article II of the Cirus agreement, which said that the reactor and its product will be employed only for peaceful purposes. The circular added that India’s nuclear energy programme is devoted to economic development purposes only, and that the cost of the PNE was ₹3 million. Fully asserting the ‘peaceful purposes’ of PNE in the exploration of oil and gas, the circular echoed the draft in stating that no radioactivity was found.

A day before the ‘official’ position was circulated, former Indian high commissioner to Canada Uma Shankar Bajpai gave his take to the Rotary Club of Canada, in which he asserted that “the plutonium employed is not of Canadian origin, and both technically and materially the experiment is totally indigenous”. On May 31, 1974, Bajpai wrote to the foreign secretary stating that the answer to whether the nuclear device was based on material or technology coming from Canadian reactors or an assistance programme is not definitive. Bajpai pointed out that the circular mentioned the Indian reactors from which plutonium could have been taken, but also referred to Cirus, and the peaceful purpose of it, which created doubt as to whether “we drew upon Cirus plutonium for our experiment; general impression is we have even if Canadians admitted that their Uranium did not go into it”. Bajpai, thus, framed the focus back on how Cirus was involved in the whole cycle.