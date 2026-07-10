A big moment for small arms

D uring the Sino-Indian War of 1962, Indian troops faced China’s People’s Liberation Army armed with no more than

bolt-action Lee-Enfield .303s from the British era. Indeed, the rifle was obsolete even by World War II standards.

The Chinese, armed with modern semi-automatic Type 56 rifles, could fire twice as many rounds, reflecting a stark disparity that eventually led to a devastating and tragic outcome for India, which lost the war and suffered massive casualties.

For decades, this was the reality of Indian infantrymen: They carried weapons they could not fully trust.

When the rifles failed, the soldiers paid the price. Making amends, India sought to modernise itself by adopting the Ishapore 2A1. As it happened, this 7.62mm Lee-Enfield variant was the last bolt-action rifle ever adopted by any army. By the 1980s, the world had moved to lighter 5.56 millimetre (mm) weapons. India chose to design its own.