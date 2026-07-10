Quad: The strategic reality check

T he decision by the United States (US) to remove the word “Indo” from its Indo-Pacific Command and revert to Pacific Command may have some strategic signals that would shape the US approach towards China and, therefore, the future of the Quad — a coalition of India, the US, Japan, and Australia, that now faces uncertainty.

Quad is meant to promote cooperation and security in the Indo-Pacific region, and the US move came even as Quad foreign ministers met last month to discuss how to revive the group’s momentum. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the group was “transforming” from a place where people just met and discussed issues to one where they actually took action to solve them. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar proclaimed that the Indo-Pacific region’s growing importance would increase the Quad’s responsibilities.