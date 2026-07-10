Quad: The strategic reality check

For India, it is about maintaining a balance and staying relevant while also calibrating on how far it can go while maintaining a good relationship with China
(From left) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi in May 2026. Phot
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