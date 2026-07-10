More than a stealth fighter

I ndia’s private-sector makers of military materiel may be approaching their own “Maruti moment”. For the first time, one of them is set to take charge of a defence development programme of a kind that has until now been the exclusive domain of state-owned firms.

The fate of the advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca), the country’s first homegrown radar-evading fighter jet, now rests with them, although public-sector firms have partnered with two of the three contenders as junior partners.

In the coming months, a decision is expected on whether the Tata Group or one of the two consortiums led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Kalyani Group will be selected to develop and build the aircraft’s prototypes, under a programme that has a total outlay of ₹15,000 crore. State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), long the country’s sole combat-aircraft manufacturer, could not qualify at the expression of interest stage.