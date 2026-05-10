A year after Operation Sindoor

The precursors to the Operation, which was dominated by drones, air defence and precision strikes, are the Azerbaijan-Armenia and the Russia–Ukraine conflicts. While much has been written about the Operation itself, this piece aims to look at 15 issues that happened in the year that has gone by, after Operation Sindoor. Technically, the Operation is at a pause and not terminated according to the Indian government.

First is international relations. The immediate fallout of the Operation was US President Donald Trump claiming to have ended it, and Pakistan supporting the claim. He has claimed more than 80 times that he played a major role in bringing the Operation to an end, latest being as late as February 24, during his State of the Union Address. India has denied every time that there was any external factor in ending Operation Sindoor and it was done after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the DGMO of India, requesting that India stop the Operation. This resulted in a standoff between India and the United States (US) that was exacerbated by the tariff issue, which was affecting India-US relations adversely. The beneficiary of President Trump’s claim is Pakistan. All of a sudden, Pakistan became the blue-eyed boy of the US. That has resulted in Pakistan gaining somewhat in stature. Pakistan hosting the Iran–US talks on April 11 can be attributed to this. Even though the US–India relations are not the same as they used to be, India seems to have held its own as President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken on three occasions in recent times, and the discussions on the bilateral trade agreement are still on. At the time of writing, there is an Indian delegation in the US discussing the bilateral trade agreement.