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Govt appoints new CDS, Navy chief amid theatre command restructuring push

Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) to lead military integration push, while Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes charge amid maritime security challenges

Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani

Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) | Image: X/ANI

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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The government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), a role in which he is likely to carry forward the process of reorganising the country’s armed forces under an integrated theatre command structure, bringing with him more than four decades of military experience.
 
Lt Gen Subramani (Retd.) will assume these positions with effect from the date he takes charge and will serve until further orders. The incumbent, CDS General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.
 
 
Lt Gen Subramani (Retd.) is regarded as an expert on the military dynamics and operational requirements of both the western and northern borders, and has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. Prior to that, he served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. He also served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.
 
He also commanded 2 Corps, the Indian Army’s premier strike corps on the western front. In addition, he has experience in counter-insurgency operations in both Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, mountain warfare, military intelligence, and military diplomacy, having served as Defence Attaché in Kazakhstan.
 
His appointment comes at a time when at least three sets of recommendations on the establishment of integrated theatre commands have been submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, even as the armed forces undergo substantial organisational adjustments — a process that appears to have gathered pace in the wake of Operation Sindoor, the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May last year. Considered the most significant military reform in India since Independence, the transition towards geographically defined theatre commands has been protracted, partly owing to the need to address concerns raised from certain quarters within the armed forces.

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The plan envisages three such formations: a China-focused Northern Theatre Command, a Pakistan-focused Western Theatre Command, and a Maritime Theatre Command. Once established, these formations will integrate units from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force under a single commander, enhancing efficiency through the unification of personnel, assets, infrastructure, and logistics across the three services.
 
The incoming CDS will also oversee the armed forces’ ongoing modernisation, including the expansion and creation of organisations such as the Defence Geospatial Agency, Data Force, Drone Force, and Cognitive Warfare Action Force. These changes will have a significant impact on the induction of technologies ranging from autonomous systems to embedded artificial intelligence (AI). 
 
Alongside the announcement of the new CDS’ appointment, the government on the same day appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. He will succeed the incumbent, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is set to retire on May 31, 2026. Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command since July 31 last year, will assume charge on May 31, with his tenure extending until December 31, 2028.
 
Vice Admiral Swaminathan brings with him nearly four decades of military experience, including commanding major surface combatants such as the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. Commissioned into the Navy on July 1, 1987, he is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.
 
His appointment comes amid an unabated expansion of the Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean, heightened threats from unconventional actors such as the Houthis in Yemen, and repeated disruptions to seaborne commerce and energy supplies stemming from continuing tensions in West Asia.

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Topics : Indian Navy Ministry of Defence Indian Army Operation Sindoor

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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