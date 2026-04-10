The West Asia crisis hits home

T he 2026 war against Iran that has the potential to alter the strategic framework of West Asia, and by extension the global template, began on February 28. Surprise joint airstrikes by the United States (US) and Israel targeted Iranian leadership, military infrastructure, nuclear sites and other facilities.

In the early stages of the attack, named Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, along with the top military leadership.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced that regime change in Iran was the objective, and it seemed as if the US had realised this goal through the brazen assassination of the leader of a nation that posed no immediate military threat to the US.