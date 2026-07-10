Trump fallout on India-US defence ties

I n a joint statement on July 18, 2005, India and the United States (US) had announced their intention to resume civil nuclear cooperation. The formal agreement was concluded in 2008. The promise of significant civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries, including the sale of US nuclear reactors to India, has not materialised, though the recent Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, passed by Parliament, may lead to India sourcing advanced US nuclear technology, especially in the category of small modular reactors (SMRs). But there was another equally consequential agreement concluded with the US before the more highly publicised nuclear deal. This was the 10-year “New Framework for the India-US Defence Relationship”, announced on June 28 the same year. While the civil nuclear agreement has yet to deliver on its promise, the defence agreement has been a remarkable success story, providing the bedrock of the expanding strategic partnership between the two countries. The defence agreement has been renewed twice, most recently on October 31 last year. This renewal, under the administration of US President Donald Trump, has imparted a degree of predictability and stability to a key component of the bilateral relations at a time when political relations are under strain and economic and commercial relations even more so. The two sides have also developed, over the past two decades and more, significant cooperation in high-tech sectors, including defence technology. These include the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), concluded in 2012, which focuses on collaborative co-development and co-production and technology transfer. This has been followed by the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), announced in May 2022 and officially launched in January 2023. This is aimed at collaborative advancement in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, space exploration, and quantum computing. The bilateral collaboration is complemented by plurilateral collaboration envisaged in critical and emerging technologies among the Quadilateral (Quad) countries — Australia, Japan, India and the US. One should also mention the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), launched on June 21, 2023. This aims to build a defence innovation bridge to foster joint research on advanced technologies, and their development and production among startups, investors and universities in both countries. This enables the implementation of the iCET, providing an institutionalised and networked platform for technological collaboration. This too has remained relatively unaffected despite Trump’s whimsical and transactional policies.