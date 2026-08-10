Vision 2047: India's military modernisation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s preface sets the tone for the document. He covers seven points. One, prepare India’s military for the complexities of an evolving strategic environment under the vision of Viksit Bharat. Two, create an integrated multidomain and agile force. Three, bring in jointness, synergy and innovation in the armed forces. Four, carry out reforms in organisation, training, capability development and defence diplomacy. Five, achieve atmanirbharta in defence. Six, future wars will demand adaptability, courage and resilience, and lastly, a whole of the nation approach is needed to achieve this vision.

The document sets out India’s aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of India’s independence. It expects India to have a larger say in global and regional institutions. To do that, India has to become both externally and internally secure, and securing its trade and energy needs is important to achieve that. Decision-making structures, policies and institutions need to become robust to achieve that goal. Without enough financial resources, the aims set out in the document cannot be achieved, and will need civil-military fusion if they are to be achieved. To do all that has been said so far, the document aims to lay down a road map.