A delayed takeoff

A fter more than a decade of struggling to field an indigenous medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), India is preparing to take another shot with Archer-Next Generation (Archer-NG), a MALE-UAV being built on the previous failed Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance (TAPAS) programme.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the platform has completed its maiden flight and initial taxi and user trials, with weapon integration planned over the coming years. The final user-trials are expected to be completed by 2030.

It is designed to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and has the ability to launch precision-guided munitions from an altitude of up to 30,000 feet, somewhat similar to the height at which commercial airlines fly. It can stay airborne for up to 30 hours and carry around 350 kg of payload while operating through satellite communications. The platform covers all the parameters which its predecessors couldn’t achieve fully.