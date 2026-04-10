Pallbearers of the 'liberal order'

T his year’s Raisina Dialogue underscored a trend. Countries are pursuing diplomacy only to advance national interests, especially at a time when the Western-led global order, in place since the end of

World War II (1945), has collapsed and US President Donald Trump has made “America first” his country’s foreign

policy priority.

The international security conference, annually hosted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank since 2016, was held over March 5-7 in New Delhi. Although the Munich Security Conference (1963) and the Shangri-La Dialogue (2002) in Singapore are older, that the India summit has risen in profile was evident by the presence of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, who called the United States (US)-Israel war against his country existential.