Precision supremacy

F rom long-range missiles and guided munitions to low-cost uncrewed combat attack system (LUCAS), the West Asia conflict has seen a range of weapons being used in active combat for the first time.

Among them is the precision strike missile (PrSM), a surface-to-surface precision strike weapon, developed by United States (US)-based Lockheed Martin for the US Army to replace the ageing Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

It is designed for modern warfare, with the ability to strike targets at long range without giving the enemy enough time to react. It uses an inertial navigation system (INS) combined with the global positioning system (GPS) for guidance. While INS helps the missile to track its position, speed and direction internally during flight, GPS provides satellite-based updates to improve accuracy.