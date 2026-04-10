The hyperwar is here

with precision and riddled him with bullets, according to an account published by the New York Times. The mechanised assassin was being remotely controlled by members of Israel's spy agency Mossad thousands of kilometres away — the first known use of AI in an assassination.

Throughout history, human intelligence (HUMINT) has often been used to target and kill people. Ironically, the very word ‘assassin’ can be traced back to Persia (modern-day Iran), where an 11th-13th century sect called the Hashashin was notorious for targeted killings carried out with precision.

Assassinations were shunned in the past because they were seen as unviable and not the best means to achieve a political objective. However, beginning with Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914, which sparked off World War I, assassinations became more common in the 20th century, not least in India, where two prime ministers have been assassinated.