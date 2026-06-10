'This is the need of the hour'

Is India’s defence budget at less than 2 per cent of the GDP sufficient for modernising the armed forces?

You can’t predict prices after about 10 years -- what technology or weapons systems would be used. But with our existing plans for acquisition, suppose we continue to grow at 8 per cent (economic growth) with 10 per cent increase year-on-year in the defence budget, whatever we require for the armed forces, as we foresee now, we should be able to manage within 2 per cent of the GDP.

I have assumed that we’ll look at platforms, tanks, etc. It may not take into account a sudden disruptive technology. In this budgeting, one of the thought processes is that you should set aside at least some percent of your capital budget every year for disruptive technologies. Who knew that we would be introducing drones in such large numbers? When something like this happens, you should be able to meet the requirement, otherwise, we’ll only go for planned procurement. Procedurally, you’ll have to change things, your mindset will have to change. Both those things will have to happen together. Ultimately, whether it is about strategic autonomy or the forces not getting the best equipment, there’ll always be a debate, but now there’s a great realisation within the services that there is no alternate way. We have to do this -- make it in India. It gives you major advantage. If I have the Astra (an indigenous beyond visual-range air-to-air missile), you don’t know at what range I am firing. But if I buy a similar kind of missile from somewhere else, the world will know what capabilities it has. At the same time, when it comes to critical technology such as aeroengine, if we can’t make it ourselves, we have to get into a JV (joint venture). That’s the practical thing to do. Traditional platforms will assume lower importance. Whereas air defence, missile defence are new things -- we should be able to re-prioritise within that. This is a very dynamic process.