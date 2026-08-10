What is the point of Brics?

I n February last year, US President Donald Trump said: “Brics is dead.”

Trump then told reporters in Washington, DC, that he would impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods from the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (primary members) if it launched a common currency. To date, it hasn’t. Most countries, whether part of Brics or not, were caught in Trump’s global tariff wars soon after.

Twenty years since Bric (minus South Africa that joined in 2010) was formed on the margins of a United Nations (UN) meeting in New York, the grouping still exists. The first summit was held in Russia in 2009. Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill coined the term in 2001, arguing that the four economies would emerge to challenge the G7 economies in the coming decades.