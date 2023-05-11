Bridging the HRD gap in reforms

Children’s health and education and capacity-building take centre stage in chapters 4 and 5. The general public is mostly aware of the observations and course corrections here but the question is how to make it happen. India has come a long way in literacy from the abysmal 12 per cent and 40 per cent school enrolment in 1947 to an enrolment of 97 per cent by 2020. But the success is largely in numbers, not quality. Added to this is the divide in outcomes based on gender, geography, income, private schooling versus public, English-knowing versus local language, and between reported numbers versus measured outcomes.

Chapter 3 on malnutrition and food security claims that the annual loss due to malnutrition in low income economies is a whopping 12 per cent of gross domestic product or GDP. If that is indeed the case, no other public programme is capable of higher social return to investment than one that focuses on improving this metric. On top of this, to see so much wastage in existing efforts is disheartening. Amongst the author’s various suggestions are revisiting some key mistaken assumptions such as: (i) the availability of cheap rice and wheat amounts to food and nutritional security, (ii) availability equals consumption, (iii) the primacy of public sector in distribution and (iv) grains equal nutrition. The goal of a “balanced diet with adequate nutrition” is often forgotten.