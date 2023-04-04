Home / Book / Making gender budgeting work

Making gender budgeting work

Social mores cannot be changed by fiscal fiats, but gender budgeting is a starting point, argues Lekha S Chakraborty in her book, which could serve as a useful primer to guide policymakers

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee
Making gender budgeting work

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Fiscal Policy for Sustainable Development in Asia Pacific: Gender Budgeting In India Author: Lekha S Chakraborty Publisher: Palgrave Macmillan Price: Rs 13,300 At the outset Lekha S Chakraborty makes a significant observation about the role of fiscal transfers to generate a better gender outcome. “While social mores cannot be changed by fiscal fiats, especially when prejudices run deep, state acti

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

