Puncturing the world map

Pages
: 337
The standard history of decolonisation runs something like this: In the middle of the last century, colonies emerged as sovereign nation-states, followed a “socialist” model of import substitution, recklessly mishandled the economy by relying on social welfare measures that bloated them up, and had to be disciplined by benevolent multilateral organisations through a package of reforms.
This narrative, however, overlooks the forces that were at play already when these nations emerged and that would 50 years later end up drawing hard limits on what states could do.
Evidence for the existence of such forces have been presented in the past 10 years by various scholars, especially those who have looked at this narrative from a Western lens.
For instance, historian Vanessa Ogle has documented the massive flight of capital that preceded the colonisers’ exit and made its way to tax havens that protected that income from the prying hands of both the emergent nation-states and the core capitalist economies in the West, which at that time imposed high taxes.
The latest addition to this intellectual history of the aftermath of empire comes from historian Quinn Slobodian, whose Crack-up Capitalism looks at the libertarian scholars and ideologues who championed zones that levied low or no tax, unencumbered by the pushes and pulls of democracy as a model that could be replicated across the world.
Crack-up is the second of a two-part history of the neoliberalism movement, which broadly defined privileges of the free flow of capital and goods over all else. In these books, Slobodian documents the two dominant strains within the neoliberal intellectual movement. In both books, neoliberal ideologues begin from a moment of defeat — for them it was the replication of the welfare state across continents.
Slobodian’s first book, Globalists, dealt with the Austrian School, headed by Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek, which coalesced around the Mont Pelerin Society. These scholars recognised the importance of states in ensuring order, but wanted to insulate the economy from democratic politics. Towards this end, they promoted multilateral financial institutions that were above nation-states and propagated “independence” for the institutions charged with regulating the economy, most notably central banks.
Crack-up looks at the other wing of neoliberals, libertarians, who sometimes embraced secessionist tendencies, calling for a complete exit from the state to zones within and outside countries that did not adhere to national regulations, levied almost no taxes, and in some instances, allowed capitalists to make up their own rules. In some cases, these ideas also coexisted with openly racist and white majoritarian tendencies. These zones were birthed during the colonial era as escape pods from uneven empires, buttressed theoretically in the post-colonial era and replicated in various forms, represented as pinpricks on the world map.
As Slobodian explains: “Crack-up is a label for both the way the world works and a way that specific people hope to continue to change the world. It is a world that is both ever more interconnected and ever more fragmented.”
In this telling of history, the anarchist wing of capitalists did not just tolerate a world of many nations, but welcomed their proliferation to ensure there were multiple zones competing against each other.
The result is a world not just of 200 countries competing for scarce capital originating in the West, but of 5,400 zones that must outdo each other in enticing an increasingly footloose capital. The only way this seems possible is for states to allow capital as much of a free pass as possible, most often by diluting democratic and humane norms, even at the cost of losing their legitimacy in the eyes of the public.
Evidence for this is not far at hand. Just last month, the Tamil Nadu government decided to allow 12-hour work days by amending labour laws in a bid to attract more investments, following the example set by Karnataka, which passed a similar law two months ago. Tamil Nadu was forced to withdraw the law after protests from Opposition parties and trade unions.
In its 11 chapters, the book details the kinds of zones that have emerged: From “one nation, two systems” in the case of Hong Kong after it became a part of China, to “one nation, many systems” in the case of Dubai, where each zone has a unique set of rules. Besides, zones followed what historian Kojo Koram, quoting Aimé Césaire, calls the “boomerang effect”. Experiments begun in the peripheries of empires were brought back to the heartland. So, though the story begins in Hong Kong, the last major British colonial possession, it also looks at how the zone was replicated in the heart of London in Canary Wharf.
These zones — tax havens, special economic zones, export processing zones, et al — vary from the obvious like Singapore and Dubai, to the absurd, like the fantasies of “seasteads” that could be repurposed offshore oil rigs set up beyond the jurisdictions of tax collecting nation-states. Besides, he also finds secessionist tendencies in gated colonies of the rich.
To Slobodian’s credit, he shows not just the successes of the intellectual tradition, which is the standard fare in such histories, but also the spectacular failures, like the short-lived police enclave of Ciskei in Apartheid South Africa.
Those failures, however, do not diminish the allure of zones. As this newspaper noted in an editorial last yearabout the latest attempt to revive the zone in India: “[T]he Indian experiment failed spectacularly, principally because the private sector-driven SEZ developers leveraged the tax arbitrage to create a massive real estate play.” And yet, the government has drafted a new Bill to revive the zone.
Besides, where it has succeeded, the zone presents a paradox — the state must consciously curtail its power to intervene, especially between capital and labour, and yet it is only a strong state that can ensure the continuation of the zones like in Hong Kong and Singapore, where the state wields enormous control over housing and regulates who can and cannot enjoy the fruits of the economy.
It is a fascinating and often disturbing history, and Slobodian tells it brilliantly. The book’s greatest strength is his archival research that covers a wide array of ideologues from the famous ones like Milton Friedman and Peter Thiel to the obscure like the former ruler of Liechtenstein.
Crack-up is essential reading, especially since the project of reordering the state into a resource manager, a fundamentally political project, is still underway. In this view, citizens are one of a variety of resources the state must manage.
As a resource, citizens can expect some basic services, but not entitlements.