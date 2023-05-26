Puncturing the world map

In its 11 chapters, the book details the kinds of zones that have emerged: From “one nation, two systems” in the case of Hong Kong after it became a part of China, to “one nation, many systems” in the case of Dubai, where each zone has a unique set of rules. Besides, zones followed what his­torian Kojo Koram, quoting Aimé Cés­aire, calls the “boomerang effect”. Experi­men­ts begun in the peripheries of empi­res were brought back to the heartland. So, though the story begins in Hong Kong, the last major British colonial possession, it also looks at how the zone was replicated in the heart of London in Canary Wharf.



Evidence for this is not far at hand. Just last month, the Tamil Nadu govern­ment decided to allow 12-hour work days by amending labour laws in a bid to attract more investments, following the example set by Karnataka, which passed a similar law two months ago. Tamil Nadu was for­ced to withdraw the law after protests from Opposition parties and trade unions.