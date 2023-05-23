9/11, crime & punishment

The former foreign correspondents have specialised in “terror” non-fiction, turning painstaking reportage and research into explosive page-turners. Elements of the CIA’s excesses will be familiar from the US media’s revelations of abuses at Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay (known as Gitmo). Ms Scott-Clark and Mr Levy show how the Bush administration colluded to make it happen. “Official records show that at least thirty-nine CIA detainees were subjected to enhanced interrogation, while twenty more were never properly documented and disappeared,” they write.

These drawings were sent to one of Abu Zubaydah’s lawyers, who compiled a report titled “American Torturers: FBI and CIA abuses at Dark Sites and Guantanamo”. The severe reportorial prose set against the powerful lines of Abu Zubaydah’s sketches is disturbing enough. For a closer understanding of how the US, signatory to the Geneva Convention against torture and self-appointed defender of freedom and democracy, came to be associated with the worst kind of human rights abuses then Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy’s The Forever Prisoner is the book to read.