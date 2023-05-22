Maulana Azad: Proud Indian, proud Muslim

Azad was born in Mecca in 1888 but he grew up in Calcutta from 1895. His first teacher was his father who was a man of immense learning. Azad was a child prodigy — he began working on a Persian dictionary when he was only ten years old. He made himself erudite as he never had any formal education. While he was still in his twenties, Azad began to travel in West Asia and this experience added a new dimension to his consciousness. He became aware of the realities of colonial oppression and territorial nationalism. That he would soon join the struggle to free India from British rule was a step foretold.

This could not have been an easy book to write because Azad’s life had many facets. He was, of course, one of the foremost leaders of the Indian national movement and a dedicated Congressman. He was also a formidable scholar in Islamic theology and religious philosophy; he was a prolific writer; and in the last phase of his life, an exemplary and conscientious minister in Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. Above everything else — and this needs to be emphasised as indeed Dr Habib does — he was a proud Indian and a proud Muslim, and he found no contradiction between these two identities. His life embodied the message that Muslims who lived in India were an integral part of India — its civilisation, culture and tradition. This integration was a part of Azad’s integrity.