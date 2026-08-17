S Y Quraishi's eventful life

Mr Quraishi describes the most challenging assignment of his career. It was 1997 and India was grappling with the political management of economic reform. Bansi Lal was the chief minister of Haryana. He held the power portfolio and had sought Mr Quraishi by name to be his power secretary. On offer was a $600 million World Bank loan — but obviously with conditions. Forty five per cent of Haryana’s power went to agriculture. Touch tariffs or subsidies and there would be turbulence. To avoid this, Bansi Lal opted for two routes: He asked Mr Quraishi to keep the leader of the Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Rambilas Sharma, informed at every stage; and ordered that booklets be compiled in all languages spoken in Haryana that would answer all questions related to power sector reform. Bansi Lal lost his job to defections — but unlike Andhra Pradesh, which saw police firing on protestors following Chandrababu Naidu’s implementation of electricity reform, anxiety was managed in Haryana before the reforms were actually put in place. This taught Mr Quraishi that in sequencing reform, communication is crucial.