Ashes to Light: How patriarchy shapes women's everyday lives in hidden ways

Shraddha Pandey writes that important tasks are often not given to women at work, because of how they are perceived. As a woman working in the police force, she observes that a woman’s career is often challenged by personal milestones that are seen as liabilities. “Any skill, expertise or potential she brought to the table was summarily dismissed, overshadowed by a bias that reduced her to her biological functions,” she writes.

Deepa Mehta says women have historically been marginalised in the arts. “Their entry into cinema has been a slow but silent revolution,” she writes. Ratna Pathak Shah recalls a song from her childhood about the importance of a brother, and a special fast she had to keep that would guarantee her a good husband. Even though she grew up in the company of independent, strong-minded women, and girls in her family were educated, marriage was seen as their ultimate goal. After marriage, Kiran Rao felt as though her individual identity was lost. “It is a blatant marker of patriarchy that our identities are defined by our forefathers, while our mothers’ names and identities are erased,” she writes.