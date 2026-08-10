Human First, Machines Second: A road map to restore faith in the human mind

Mr Nayar’s conclusion sets out advice for the future of AI. “I do not know the shape your journey will take. But one thing I can guarantee you is that success will try to intoxicate you and failure will try to break you. Humility is what will steer you through both. Carry one simple rhythm: When you are up, keep your head down; when you are down, keep your chin up... When the challenges come — and they will — let four words illumine your path: Humans First. Machines Second. If you do that, you will never lose your way.”