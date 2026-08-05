Improving Nutritional Outcomes: Ground-level lessons for India's nutrition

India’s nutrition trajectory is at a complex and critical stage. According to the Global Hunger Index, India’s undernourished population fell from 18 per cent in 2000 to 12 per cent in 2025. Behind that progress is a vast, interconnected public health ecosystem. India has indeed made gains in maternal and child health, but overall outcomes remain uneven, and we still lag severely in conditions such as anaemia and stunting.

Conversely, one in four adults in India is now overweight or obese. Over 40 million children fall into the same category, prompting the Indian Council of Medical Research to recently recommend policy measures to curb the consumption of unhealthy foods and the health ministry to introduce child obesity checks in schools.

Improving Nutritional Outcomes: Connecting the Dots through Grounded Action provides a meticulous overview of what has worked so far and what lies ahead. Edited by public health expert and community paediatrician Vandana Prasad and retired IAS officer Arti Ahuja, the book brings together decades of academic and practical experience to examine gains in nutrition security through grassroots work, policy, and the implementation of large-scale public health programmes.

India, believe experts, is transitioning from food security to nutrition security. What’s clear is that we urgently need to build greater access to wholesome food systems for everyone, particularly vulnerable communities. With that goal in mind, this new book on nutrition is essential reading.

The editors hope that by documenting the achievements of key innovations, these models will be scaled where applicable. There’s special emphasis on nutritional outcomes for vulnerable groups, the role of women, and decentralised approaches to solving India’s nutrition problem.

The book forms one part of a six-volume collection examining innovations, practice and the future of public policy in India. This volume, focused on community nutrition, features essays that tell an expansive story through state-wise case studies, data, and ground evidence from programmes implemented in the remotest corners. Its contributors include policymakers, public health and nutrition experts, medical professionals, bureaucrats, development practitioners, and data specialists.

How do large-scale models get implemented on the ground? How does empowering communities improve nutrition in villages? How does diversity in farm production affect health in farming families? The book offers insights for policymakers, public health and development experts, academics, and researchers.

The first part sets the context at a time when the country confronts a triple burden — not just of malnutrition and over-nutrition, but micronutrient deficiencies as well. It zooms in on projects and campaigns that have dealt with the primary drivers of malnutrition, such as poverty, inequity, and gender discrimination.