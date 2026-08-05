Improving Nutritional Outcomes: Ground-level lessons for India's nutrition

The book forms one part of a six-volume collection examining innovations, practice and the future of public policy in India. This volume, focused on community nutrition, features essays that tell an expansive story through state-wise case studies, data, and ground evidence from programmes implemented in the remotest corners. Its contributors include policymakers, public health and nutrition experts, medical professionals, bureaucrats, development practitioners, and data specialists.
The editors hope that by documenting the achievements of key innovations, these models will be scaled where applicable. There’s special emphasis on nutritional outcomes for vulnerable groups, the role of women, and decentralised approaches to solving India’s nutrition problem.