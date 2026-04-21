Taming the Dragon: Clear diagnosis but few solutions to India-China tension

This is where the major difficulty lies, however. The book provides an exhaustive analysis of the challenges that plague India-China relations, especially post-Galwan. The authors have also highlighted the “strategic challenges and opportunities within the India-China dyad”. They have also accurately contextualised this relationship within regional and geopolitical contexts. The book correctly argues, that, “... it is important to underline that beyond history, geography, political mistrust and trade imbalances, there are structural dynamics that are driving Sino-Indian competition” while asserting that, “... any further India-China engagement is likely to be encumbered by low levels of political trust ....”

But the challenge begins when it comes to providing the promised “guide to action”. It is imperative to recognise that a consistently stable India-China relationship is essential for sustained growth and development. Unstable India-China dynamics not only has an adverse bilateral impact but also affects the region. Yet it is tough to overlook the fact that even after 75 years, a better bilateral relationship remains an elusive hope. As the book suggests, this state of affairs is undeniably on account of fundamental problems with the structure of this relationship. Though the two countries have been engaging at multiple levels (barring the post-Galwan freeze), there has been no major momentum towards incremental change. India and China continue to be driven by mistrust and typically talk past each other. They are stuck in a cyclical relationship of cooperation and competition, while the strategic challenges of the unresolved border continue to dictate this direction. The economic and military gap between the two makes this relationship uneven and unpredictable.