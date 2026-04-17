Biting Off More Than: A culinary rebel's multi-course life story

Born to a German mother and an Indian father, Akerkar grew up in Mumbai in an unconventional home, with stints in boarding school. His mother, Jinx, in her fond introduction in the book remembers him as a “rambunctious” child, with an immense curiosity about the world.

His earliest memories of food at his Aji’s home in Nashik left a deep imprint. Almost every great chef’s story begins in his grandfather’s kitchen, Akerkar writes, and his is no different. A career in food may have seemed inevitable, but it wasn’t so clear to Akerkar himself, because of how shy he was, with a severe stutter, and an entirely different career on his mind. But he learnt to be resourceful and industrious. Travelling alone from Mumbai to his maternal grandparents’ home in New York for summer holidays from the age of five, he once asked a fellow passenger on a flight for a few sips of beer, explaining that his parents allowed it at family parties.