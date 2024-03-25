Two is company

An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy Author: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Publisher: Juggernaut Books Pages: 352 Price: Rs 799

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's latest, a non-fiction book titled An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, unveils the captivating narrative of two eminent figures, Sudha Murty and N R Narayana Murthy. It offers an exploration of their formative years. Ms Divakaruni's adept narrative style, characterised by poetic simplicity and robust character portrayals, particularly resonates with aficionados of profound storytelling.

Departing from the world of mythological heroines, the book unfolds the ordinary yet remarkable lives of the Murthys before the establishment of Infosys, portraying their journey as an allegorical epic awaiting narration. Vividly depicted are the everyday trials and triumphs of a working couple, encapsulating the essence of support, sacrifice, and solidarity, compelling readers to root for their success.



Their story reminded me of the scenes from Basu Chatterjee’s 1976 classic Choti si Baat, starring Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha. A simple boy, in love with a simple cotton saree-clad girl. Enjoying small things such as holding hands, walking on the roads, and eating at Poona Coffee House. “With her [Sudha] by his [Narayana] side, he felt he could take on even the toughest challenges”.

You want them to succeed. You cheer for them. You feel for them. Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy’s early life experiences together are relatable and Ms Divakaruni captures them in the most endearing manner.



The narrative poignantly addresses the dilemma faced by individuals who find themselves overshadowed or relegated to supporting roles, despite possessing substantial capabilities and accomplishments — a sentiment to which Sudha Murty’s journey lends credence. It would have been easy to portray Ms Murty as the victim, as someone who had to give up her career to support her husband’s passion, and it would have been largely true. However, it would do grave injustice to Ms Murty’s resilience and commitment to personal growth, exemplified through her writings, contributions to the Infosys Foundation, and her subsequent foray into public service (her recent nomination to the Rajya Sabha being a reward for these achievements). Ms Divakaruni maintains a fine balance that never lets Ms Murty’s character slide into being inconsequential. Rather she serves as a beacon of inspiration.



Another aspect that touched a chord with me was the challenge of imparting values amidst prosperity, as Ms Murty navigates the complexities of instilling humility and “living within one’s means and not trying to keep up with the “neighbours”…the importance of being practical in matters of spending, recognising wasteful behaviour, and getting good value for your money” in her children. This segment will resonate deeply with individuals who have experienced economic scarcity and now grapple with the task of nurturing similar sensibilities in their offspring.

On the professional development side of the couple, of notable significance is the portrayal of Mr Murthy’s evolution from a socialist idealist to a compassionate capitalist, alongside the inception of Infosys, underscoring the fervour, altruism, and perseverance that culminated in its establishment.



Unlike conventional biographies of business luminaries, which frequently overlook the intricacies of personal challenges and emotions, Ms Divakaruni’s portrayal transcends superficiality, reveals the interplay of relationships among its seven founders, and elucidates the philosophical underpinnings of the compassionate capitalism intrinsic to Infosys’s corporate ethos. Furthermore, the narrative sheds light on Ms Murty’s sacrifices and her steadfast support of Narayana Murthy's endeavours, emblematic of the pivotal role spouses play in each other's professional pursuits.

The exemplary financial stewardship demonstrated by the couple underscores a vital lesson for start-up founders and business owners: The importance of judiciously managing company and investor funds. In an environment rife with instances of poor companies-rich promoters, the Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy’s narrative serves as a beacon of integrity and foresight, illustrating the enduring value of principled financial management for long-term sustainability. By assimilating these invaluable insights, aspiring entrepreneurs can play a pivotal role in cultivating a culture of accountability and integrity within India’s corporate landscape, thus fostering a legacy of responsible entrepreneurship and sustainable growth.



I am reminded of an incident when I accompanied my brother to the optician, a family friend, shortly after his graduation from an Indian Institute of Technology. On learning of my brother's employment in a multinational corporation, the optician remarked, “We heard so much about you. That you are so good in studies and all. And you still didn’t get a job in Infosys?”

This anecdote encapsulates the profound impact of Infosys on the national consciousness. It was a pleasure to delve into the lives of this extraordinary couple, whose visionary leadership catalysed the information technology wave in the country, capturing the imagination of a nation and leaving an indelible mark on the annals of Indian business history.